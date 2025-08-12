Connecticut faces Chicago, looks to halt 5-game slide

Chicago Sky (8-23, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-26, 3-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Chicago Sky (8-23, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-26, 3-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun enters the matchup with Chicago Sky after losing five games in a row.

The Sun are 3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Tina Charles paces the Sun with 5.8 boards.

The Sky are 2-13 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 1-18 against opponents over .500.

Connecticut is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Chicago allows to opponents. Chicago averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Connecticut gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Sky won 78-66 in the last matchup on June 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sun. Charles is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 79.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Sky: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl), Angel Reese: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

