Colorado Rockies host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-63, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-89, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.46 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-9, 6.35 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -188, Rockies +156; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Colorado is 33-89 overall and 17-43 at home. The Rockies are 22-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Arizona is 60-63 overall and 30-33 in road games. The Diamondbacks rank second in the NL with 173 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs while hitting .277 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 62 extra base hits (22 doubles, 14 triples and 26 home runs). Blaze Alexander is 10 for 33 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .247 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

