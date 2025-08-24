Collier scores 32 in return from 7-game absence, Lynx beat short-handed Fever 97-84

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 32 points and nine rebounds in her return from a seven-game absence and the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 32 points and nine rebounds in her return from a seven-game absence and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 97-84 on Sunday night.

Collier, who was the favorite to win WNBA MVP before she suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of a 111-58 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 2, shot 11 for 19 from the field.

Courtney Williams had 14 points and 10 assists with no turnovers for Minnesota (30-7). Kayla McBride and Maria Kliundikova scored 13 points apiece.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (19-18) with 26 points on 7-for-12 shooting and Shey Peddy scored a season-high 16. Aliyah Boston had 14 points and Natasha Howard scored 10. Aerial Powers had five points, five rebounds and three assists.

Caitlin Clark (groin) missed her 15th consecutive game for the Fever. The 2024 WNBA rookie of the year has missed 24 of the Fever’s 37 games this season due to various injuries.

Peddy and Powers were signed Tuesday and Saturday, respectively, to seven-day hardship contracts following Sophie Cunningham’s season-ending knee injury on Aug. 19.

Kliundikova scored or assisted (a short turn-around jumper by Collier) on every point in Minnesota’s 11-0 run to close the second quarter and take a 52-45 lead into halftime. Collier hit a short jumper and then a 3 to give the Lynx a 12-point lead 46 seconds into the third quarter.

The Fever trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Minnesota shot 57.1% from the field (36 of 63) and 3-point range (12 of 21), and hit 13 of 14 (92.9%) from the free-throw line.

The Lynx beat Indiana 95-90 on Friday. The Fever beat Minnesota 74-59 to win the Commissioner’s Cup championship on July 1.

The Fever host Seattle on Tuesday before the Storm visit the Lynx on Thursday.

