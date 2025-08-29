Cole Palmer to miss Chelsea’s game against Fulham because of injury

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea star Cole Palmer will remain sidelined until after the international break because of a groin injury…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea star Cole Palmer will remain sidelined until after the international break because of a groin injury that has also kept him out of England’s squad.

The 23-year-old forward sat out Chelsea’s 5-1 victory over West Ham a week ago after feeling some pain during pre-game warmups.

He’ll miss Saturday’s game against Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

“Cole is out,” manager Enzo Maresca said Friday, describing Palmer’s status as “day by day.”

England coach Thomas Tuchel left Palmer out of the national squad for two World Cup qualifiers. England hosts Andorra at Villa Park in Birmingham next Saturday and visits Serbia three days later.

“I spoke with Thomas a few times, but in the end it’s Thomas’ decision,” Maresca said. “He is not available tomorrow, so it shows that he has some problem.”

Chelsea plays at Brentford on Sept. 13 after the international break.

