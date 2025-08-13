Cincinnati Open Results

Wednesday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cincinnati Open…

Wednesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, 6-4, 3-1, ret.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.