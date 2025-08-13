Cincinnati Open Results

Wednesday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $9,193,540
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Frances Tiafoe (10), United States, 6-4, 3-1, ret.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (4), Germany, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
