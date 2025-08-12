Cincinnati Open Results

Tuesday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $9,193,540
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Alexei Popyrin (21), Australia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk (25), Ukraine, walkover.
Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, walkover.
Ella Seidel, Germany, def. McCartney Kessler (29), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (6).
Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Ashlyn Krueger (26), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (6), Italy, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (2), Britain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.
Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.
Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.
