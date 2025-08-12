Cincinnati Open Results

Tuesday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $9,193,540 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cincinnati Open…

Tuesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $9,193,540

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (9), Russia, def. Alexei Popyrin (21), Australia, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk (25), Ukraine, walkover.

Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, walkover.

Ella Seidel, Germany, def. McCartney Kessler (29), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Barbora Krejcikova, Czechia, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini (7), Italy, def. Ashlyn Krueger (26), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (6), Italy, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (2), Britain, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, and Tomas Machac, Czechia, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.

Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, and Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.