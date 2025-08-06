Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch set for November at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — The rematch of British boxers Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn has been scheduled for the Tottenham…

Eubank Jr. won a unanimous decision over Benn in a 12-round middleweight bout, more than 30 years after their fathers shared the ring in two memorable slugfests.

Saudi sports promoter Turki Alalshikh announced the rematch Wednesday through Ring Magazine, which he owns. Eubank Jr. and Benn also posted the news on their Instagram accounts.

On April 26, also at Tottenham, Eubank (35-3) handed Benn (23-1) his first professional loss in a brawl for bragging rights. All three judges scored the non-title fight 116-112.

Their bout was originally set for 2022 but was scrapped after Benn’s voluntary urine test showed trace amounts of the fertility drug Clomiphene, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels while burning fat.

Benn argued successfully that his consumption of eggs elevated his testosterone levels.

At their first media face-to-face before the April fight, Eubank pulled out an egg and smacked it on Benn’s face. The British Boxing Board of Control fined him 100,000 pounds ($130,000).

