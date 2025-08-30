Chourio and Yelich hit back-to-back HRs off Hoffman in the ninth as the Brewers beat the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat…

TORONTO (AP) — Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Milwaukee (85-52) owns the best record in the majors.

Back in the lineup after missing 28 games because of a strained right hamstring, Chourio broke a 1-1 tie with a drive to right off Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman. The homer was Chourio’s 18th.

Yelich hit a drive to left on Hoffman’s next pitch for his 27th homer.

Hoffman (8-6) has allowed 14 home runs this season, tied for the most by any big league reliever.

Aaron Ashby (3-1) got one out for the win, and Abner Uribe finished for his fourth save in six chances.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Brewers tied it in the seventh. Yelich led off with a double, ending a streak of nine consecutive outs by Toronto’s Kevin Gausman. Yelich advanced on a grounder and scored on Sal Frelick’s high chopper between the mound and first base.

Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester gave up five hits and one unearned run in six innings. Priester has not lost since May 13 at Cleveland.

Gausman allowed four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked none.

Key moment

Chourio hammered a 94 mph fastball on the first pitch he saw in the first, but Toronto’s Myles Straw leaped above the short wall in center field to make a home run-saving grab.

Key stat

The Brewers matched a club record with their 21st win in August.

Up next

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.82 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday against Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 3.10 ERA).

