Chisholm and Grisham both homer twice as Yankees beat Red Sox 7-2 to avoid 4-game sweep

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, Trent Grisham also went deep twice and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, Trent Grisham also went deep twice and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Sunday night to prevent a four-game sweep.

Carlos Rodón allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings as the Yankees moved within a half-game of rival Boston for the top American League wild card. They are 5 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East.

Boston outscored New York 19-4 in the first three games of the series and was looking for its first sweep of at least four games in the Bronx since 1939.

After dropping eight straight to the Red Sox, the Yankees improved to 2-8 in the season series.

Grisham hit solo homers in consecutive at-bats off Dustin May (7-10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.