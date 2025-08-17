Chimaev wins UFC middleweight belt by unanimous decision

CHICAGO (AP) — Khamzat Chimaev continued his dominance in the UFC, capturing the middleweight belt on Saturday night by defeating…

CHICAGO (AP) — Khamzat Chimaev continued his dominance in the UFC, capturing the middleweight belt on Saturday night by defeating Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision at UFC 319.

With a smile on his face, Chimaev (15-0) shot out of his corner in the first round with a takedown of Du Plessis (23-3) in the opening seconds and had Du Plessis on his back for almost the entire first round.

Despite the ground control by Chimaev, Du Plessis was able to avoid significant damage in the first round.

Chimaev continued with takedowns in the second and third rounds, and Chimaev’s grappling skills took their toll on Du Plessis in the third round, where Chimaev was able to land a series of blows while Du Plessis was on his back.

Chimaev continued the ground game on Du Plessis in the fourth round.

Du Plessis showed life late in the fifth round with a takedown and attempted a guillotine, but it was too little too late.

All three judges scored the fight 50-44.

The UFC returned to Chicago for the first time in six years, making it the highest-grossing event at the United Center.

The main card featured two spinning elbow first-round finishes by Carlos Prates and Lerone Murphy.

