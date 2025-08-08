Chicago visits Indiana on 4-game road slide

Chicago Sky (8-22, 2-12 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (17-14, 9-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (8-22, 2-12 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (17-14, 9-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will attempt to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Sky play Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 9-7 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Sky are 2-12 in conference games. Chicago ranks fourth in the WNBA with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 12.6.

Indiana scores 84.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 86.2 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 76.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 81.9 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Fever won the last meeting 93-78 on July 27. Kelsey Mitchell scored 35 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kamilla Cardoso is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.9 points per game.

Sky: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl), Angel Reese: out (back).

