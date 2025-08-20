Chicago plays New York, looks to end road skid

Chicago Sky (8-26, 2-14 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-13, 11-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (8-26, 2-14 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (22-13, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky will attempt to break its six-game road slide when the Sky take on New York Liberty.

The Liberty have gone 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyara Sabally averaging 1.7.

The Sky are 2-14 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks third in the WNBA with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 12.3.

New York scores 86.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 86.3 Chicago gives up. Chicago has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Liberty defeated the Sky 85-66 in their last meeting on June 11. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 23 points, and Reese led the Sky with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is shooting 39.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Liberty. Jonquel Jones is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 14.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Sky: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee).

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

