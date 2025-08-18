Chicago hosts Seattle after Ogwumike’s 24-point performance

Seattle Storm (17-18, 9-11 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-25, 2-14 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (17-18, 9-11 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-25, 2-14 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm visits the Chicago Sky after Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points in the Storm’s 85-82 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sky are 5-12 in home games. Chicago has a 5-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Storm have gone 9-8 away from home. Seattle is second in the Western Conference scoring 39.5 points per game in the paint led by Ogwumike averaging 9.7.

Chicago’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Chicago gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 95-57 on July 25. Skylar Diggins scored 21 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Storm: 2-8, averaging 84.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl), Angel Reese: out (back).

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

