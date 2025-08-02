Chicago hosts Phoenix, looks to break home losing streak

Phoenix Mercury (16-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-20, 1-11 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (16-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-20, 1-11 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky takes on Phoenix Mercury looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Sky are 4-9 in home games. Chicago allows 87.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Mercury are 7-7 on the road. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 20.7 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 9.0.

Chicago’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Phoenix allows. Phoenix has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sky 107-86 in their last meeting on June 21. Sami Whitcomb led the Mercury with 17 points, and Kamilla Cardoso led the Sky with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and nine assists for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ariel Atkins: out (leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Mercury: None listed.

