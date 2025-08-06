Chelsea striker Marc Guiu joins promoted Sunderland on loan

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Newly promoted Sunderland signed 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Wednesday…

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Newly promoted Sunderland signed 19-year-old striker Marc Guiu on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Wednesday ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Guiu made 16 appearances for Enzo Maresca’s team last season and scored six goals — all in the UEFA Conference League campaign. Chelsea won the third-tier competition.

Guiu became the second-youngest player (18 years, 350 days old) to score a hat trick for Chelsea. That feat came in a 5-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers.

The Spaniard also played twice in Chelsea’s run to the Club World Cup title.

“I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer,” he said in Sunderland’s announcement.

Guiu rose through Barcelona’s youth academy and made seven appearances for the Catalan club before joining Chelsea in 2024.

Sunderland hosts West Ham at the Stadium of Light on Aug. 16 in its season opener.

