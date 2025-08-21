Chelsea not picking Jackson and Nkunku as club seeks exit for out-of-favor strikers

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea duo Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will not be involved in Friday’s Premier League match at…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea duo Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku will not be involved in Friday’s Premier League match at West Ham as the club looks to offload the strikers in the final days of the transfer window.

Chelsea has signed two new center forwards in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, so Jackson and Nkunku appear to be out of favor with manager Enzo Maresca.

Jackson is available after serving a suspension for the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday in the opening round of the Premier League. “But he is not going to be part of the squad,” Maresca said, “because as we have already said, we have two strikers in that position and also we know something could happen before the transfer window closes.”

Maresca said the same situation applies to France forward Nkunku, who joined on a six-year deal in 2023 but has had limited game time. Senegal striker Jackson’s contract at Chelsea is until 2033.

Left back Ben Chilwell and winger Raheem Sterling are training away from the main squad, Maresca said, and are “waiting for some solution” in the transfer market.

