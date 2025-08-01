Chelsea loans defender Mamadou Sarr back to sister club Strasbourg for upcoming season

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Premier League side Chelsea loaned teenage defender Mamadou Sarr back to sister club Strasbourg on Friday…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Premier League side Chelsea loaned teenage defender Mamadou Sarr back to sister club Strasbourg on Friday for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

The French club confirmed the loan move on its website, having sold the highly rated Sarr to Chelsea in June.

Strasbourg is owned by the consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital that bought Chelsea in 2022.

The 19-year-old Sarr is a France under-20 international. He was a regular last season, playing 27 league games as Alsace-based Strasbourg finished in seventh place to seal a place in the Conference League playoffs. He previously played briefly for Lyon.

Chelsea won the Conference League last season and will play in the Champions League after finishing in fourth place in the Premier League.

Strasbourg was bought by Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, in 2023. Chelsea said Sarr had signed a contract until 2033 but didn’t disclose the transfer fee.

Strasbourg opens its league campaign at Metz on Aug. 17. ___

