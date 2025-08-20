Chelsea forward Lauren James sidelined with injury sustained at Euro 2025

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea confirmed Lauren James will be sidelined “for a period of time” because of an injury the…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea confirmed Lauren James will be sidelined “for a period of time” because of an injury the forward sustained while helping England win the Women’s European Championship last month.

The team’s announcement Wednesday leaves James in doubt for the Women’s Super League season opener against Manchester City on Sept. 5 at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old James left the Euro 2025 final against Spain shortly before halftime with a right ankle injury. Chelsea didn’t specify a timeline for her return.

“James is now back with Chelsea and will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the club,” the team’s announcement said.

James battled injuries last season but still helped Chelsea win its sixth straight WSL title en route to a domestic treble.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.