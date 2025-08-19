Charlotte FC trades for Inter Miami’s Drake Callender

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Charlotte FC acquired goalkeeper Drake Callender from Inter Miami, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Inter…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Charlotte FC acquired goalkeeper Drake Callender from Inter Miami, the clubs announced on Tuesday.

Inter Miami received $400,000 in general allocation money for 2025, and another $350,000 for 2026. Miami could also receive $75,000 in conditional general allocation money, and will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent trade or transfer of the goalkeeper.

Callender, 27, has barely played this season after suffering an injury while playing with the United States national team in January. He had sports hernia surgery in May before losing his starting role to 39-year-old Oscar Ustari.

Callender joined Inter Miami in 2019 ahead of the club’s inaugural season and spent two seasons in the club’s development pathway with Inter Miami CF II before making his first start for the first team in 2022.

“Drake joins our squad with three-plus years of MLS experience and is entering a great stage for goalkeeper development,” Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “His MLS experience and recent national team call-ups make him a key piece to help strengthen our goalkeeping core as we continue to build the strongest squad possible for the run-in, but also an eye towards the future.”

Callender was the starting goalkeeper during Inter Miami’s record-breaking run to the 2024 MLS Supporter’s Shield and also helped Miami clinch the Leagues Cup title in 2023. He won the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper award that year.

The player from Sacramento, California, has made a club-record 118 appearances across all competitions, including 96 in MLS play. He gave up 140 goals and had 14 shutouts for Inter Miami.

