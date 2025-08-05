Celtics trade Georges Niang to Utah Jazz, agree to deal with Chris Boucher

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are trading recently acquired forward Georges Niang and two future second-round draft picks to the…

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics are trading recently acquired forward Georges Niang and two future second-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie RJ Luis Jr., ESPN reported on Tuesday.

In a separate deal, power forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Celtics, his agent Sam Permut confirmed to The Associated Press. Boucher has spent the past seven seasons with Toronto, where he was part of its 2019 championship team.

Niang is headed to Utah just a month after being dealt to Boston as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Niang previously spent four seasons with Utah. He appeared in 79 games split between Atlanta and Cleveland last season when he averaged a career-high 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Shedding the final year of Niang’s salary for next season will save Boston $8 million in luxury taxes, and allow it to stay under the second penalty apron following Boucher’s addition.

