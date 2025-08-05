Carroll and Gurriel drive in 2 runs each, Diamondbacks beat Padres 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in two runs, Brandon Pfaadt pitched into the sixth…

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in two runs, Brandon Pfaadt pitched into the sixth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Monday night.

Tyler Locklear and Alek Thomas each hit a solo homer for Arizona.

Pfaadt (11-7) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings and was replaced in the sixth by Andrew Hoffmann with runners at first and third and two out. Hoffman got Ryan O’Hearn to fly out to end the threat and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh before Kyle Backhus got the final six outs for his first career save.

Gurriel singled off Padres starter JP Sears (7-10) to drive in Ketel Marte and give Arizona a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Carroll hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that drove in Blaze Alexander — who walked to lead off the inning — and made it 2-0.

Arizona has won three in a row after it lost nine of 10.

Manny Machado doubled with two out and scored when Jackson Merrill followed with another double in the third. Gavin Sheets drew a two-out walk, moved to second when Ramón Laureano singled and scored on a single by Jake Cronenworth to make it 5-2.

Key moment

Jorge Barrosa doubled to lead off the fourth inning, moved to third when Ketel Marte singled and scored on a double by Carroll. Gurriel singled to drive in Carroll and give the Diamonbacks a 5-1 lead.

Key stat

Thomas went 2 for 4 and is hitting .371 (13 for 35) with a double, three homers, five RBIs and two walks in 11 games since the All-Star break.

Up next

Padres RHP Yu Darvish (1-3, 6.46 ERA) goes against Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20) on Tuesday.

