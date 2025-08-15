Carlo Ancelotti’s son wins his first Copa Libertadores match as Botafogo coach

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has won his first Copa Libertadores…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Davide Ancelotti, the son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has won his first Copa Libertadores match as the new manager of defending champion Botafogo.

The 35-year-old Ancelotti joined the Brazilian club in July for his first experience as a full-time coach.

Botafogo beat Ecuador’s Liga de Quito 1-0 at Nilton Santos Stadium in the first leg of a round-of-16 tie late Thursday. Striker Artur scored after 14 seconds.

For official purposes, assistant Cláudio Cacapa signed the match-related documents as Botafogo’s coach. Ancelotti did not have full authorization from CONMEBOL to fill that role for a bureaucratic reason, according to Botafogo.

Last month, Ancelotti was contracted through 2026 after Botafogo owner John Textor fired Renato Paiva following the team’s round-of-16 elimination at the Club World Cup.

The Italian has worked for more than a decade alongside his father in different roles at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. He is also part of Ancelotti’s staff at Brazil.

Botafogo is the Brazilian and Copa Libertadores titles holder.

