Cardinals try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals (63-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-67, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-10, 5.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 6.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 59-67 overall and 28-33 in home games. The Marlins are 39-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 28-34 on the road and 63-64 overall. The Cardinals have a 46-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 19 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 11 for 33 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has a .287 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Lars Nootbaar is 14 for 43 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .237 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (tibia), Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

