Cardinals snap 5-game losing streak with 8-3 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Alec Burleson went 3 for 4, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals ended their five-game losing streak with an 8-3 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Miami right fielder Dane Myers was unable to make a routine catch at the warning track in the seventh, which put a runner in scoring position for the Cardinals. Burleson’s RBI single sent Iván Herrera home for a 4-3 lead.

St. Louis added another run on a single by Pedro Pagés.

The Marlins were undone by two errors, three unearned runs, four wild pitches and five walks allowed.

Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez had a pitch get behind him, allowing Garrett Hampson to score. Ramírez has a league-leading 11 passed balls this year.

On the next pitch, Nolan Gorman hit a two-run homer to make it 8-3.

Cardinals reliever Matt Svanson (2-0) pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one strikeout for the win.

Miami scored in the first on a sacrifice fly from Jakob Marslee, who also had an RBI double in the sixth that tied it 3-all. Eric Wagaman hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Marlins reliever Lake Bachar (5-1) allowed four hits in two innings.

Miami has lost four of five and eight of 10.

Key moment

The Marlins had a runner in scoring position in the sixth. Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras caught a line drive and tagged the runner diving back to the bag for a double play, keeping the game tied at 3.

Key stat

Eury Pérez became the first pitcher in Miami Marlins history to throw four wild pitches in a game.

Up next

The teams meet again Tuesday night. Edward Cabrera (6-6, 3.34 ERA) starts for the Marlins against Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.41).

