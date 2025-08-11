Cardinals play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (30-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-59, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Colorado Rockies (30-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-59, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Dollander (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-9, 5.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -223, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

St. Louis has gone 34-25 at home and 60-59 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Colorado has a 14-45 record on the road and a 30-87 record overall. The Rockies have a 22-40 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 24 doubles, nine home runs and 43 RBIs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 8 for 33 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs while hitting .278 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 13 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .278 batting average, 10.87 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

