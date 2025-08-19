Cardinals meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (62-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-66, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (62-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-66, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-6, 3.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -143, Cardinals +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami is 59-66 overall and 28-32 at home. The Marlins rank 10th in the NL with 123 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

St. Louis has a 27-34 record in road games and a 62-64 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 19 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 34 RBIs for the Marlins. Jakob Marsee is 11 for 33 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 14 for 32 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Graham Pauley: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.