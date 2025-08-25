Cardinals bring home losing streak into matchup against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-74, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-67, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-74, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-67, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -142, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates looking to end a five-game home losing streak.

St. Louis has a 35-30 record at home and a 64-67 record overall. The Cardinals have a 47-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh is 57-74 overall and 18-44 in road games. The Pirates have a 38-23 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Monday for the 10th time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .285 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 10 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

