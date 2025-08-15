Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan scratched from lineup versus Yankees due to foot soreness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan was scratched from Friday’s game against the New York Yankees…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan was scratched from Friday’s game against the New York Yankees with left foot soreness.

Donovan had been scheduled to bat leadoff and play second base.

Donovan has been dealing with leg and foot injuries since missing four games after being removed from a game against Toronto on June 10 with a sprained capsule in his left big toe.

Donovan was also held out of St. Louis’ contests on Aug. 10-11 against the Cubs with left groin soreness.

Donovan is batting .279 with nine home runs and 45 RBIs this season, but has hit .234 in 46 games since injuring his toe.

St. Louis was already set to play short-handed on Friday as Willson Contreras remained out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with a right foot contusion sustained when he was hit by a pitch from Colorado’s Kyle Freeland on Tuesday night.

