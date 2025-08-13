Cardinals and Rockies meet in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (31-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-60, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Colorado Rockies (31-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-60, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -219, Rockies +179; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 61-60 record overall and a 35-26 record in home games. The Cardinals are 40-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 15-46 record on the road and a 31-88 record overall. The Rockies have gone 22-40 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has nine home runs, 40 walks and 45 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 23 home runs while slugging .519. Brenton Doyle is 13 for 34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .244 batting average, 8.99 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (knee), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

