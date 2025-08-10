Cardinals and Cubs play to decide series winner

Chicago Cubs (67-49, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (67-49, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-59, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 33-25 record at home and a 59-59 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 44-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 67-49 record overall and a 31-27 record in road games. The Cubs have gone 35-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Cubs are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs while slugging .450. Jordan Walker is 12 for 37 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 31 doubles, four triples, 27 home runs and 78 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11 for 37 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Cubs: Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Amaya: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

