Cardinals aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals (61-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-65, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-3, 3.58 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -135, Cardinals +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to end their five-game skid with a win against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 59-65 record overall and a 28-31 record at home. The Marlins are 20-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has a 26-34 record in road games and a 61-64 record overall. The Cardinals have a 27-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs while hitting .283 for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 13 for 29 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (cramp), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (foot), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (foot), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

