Cardinals 1B Willson Contreras breaks bat in frustration after being hit by a pitch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras left Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss to the Colorado Rockies at the end of the fifth inning with a right foot contusion after being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said X-rays came back clean. Contreras was not available for comment postgame.

Contreras was hit in the foot by an 82.9 mph pitch from Rockies starter Kyle Freeland and immediately slammed his bat against the ground in frustration before breaking it over his leg as he walked to first base.

Contreras initially stayed in the game before being replaced at first base by Nolan Gorman to start the sixth inning.

Contreras has been hit by a National League-leading 18 pitches this season trailing only Randy Arozarena and Ty France.

Contreras leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs.

