Cameron Young gets first PGA Tour win. Miyu Yamashita captures her first LPGA major

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Young finally got his first PGA Tour victory Sunday after seven runner-up finishes, and he made it look easy. He had five straight birdies early to build a nine-shot lead and coasted home to a 2-under 68 to win the Wyndham Championship by six shots.

He became the 1,000th player to win a recognized PGA Tour event, dating to Willie Park in the 1860 British Open.

Young followed those five straight birdies with nine straight pars, a pair of meaningless bogeys toward the end only cost him a chance at the tournament scoring record. He finished at 22-under 258, tying the record held by J.T. Poston (2019) and Henrik Stenson (2017).

Mac Meissner shot 66 to finish alone in second, worth $893,800 and enough to move him to No. 86 in the FedEx Cup. He won’t be advancing to the postseason, but it gives him a huge boost for staying in the top 100 by November to keep his full card.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament of the regular season that determined the top 70 in the FedEx Cup who advance to the lucrative postseason that starts next week.

Ultimately, only Chris Kirk moved into the top 70 with his tie for fifth, and Byeong Hun An (missed cut) was the only one to fall out. Matti Schmid birdied his last three holes and stayed in the 70th spot when Davis Thompson three-putted the final hole.

LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

PORTHCAWL, Wales (AP) — Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women’s British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 and won by two.

Yamashita holed two big par putts on the back nine at Royal Porthcawl, the last one when Hull had closed within one shot of the lead.

Hull started the final round three shots behind. She holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th to get within one shot. But the English star hit into a pot bunker off the tee at the 16th and did well to make bogey. She made another bogey on the 17th and had to settle for a 69 to tie for second with Minami Katsu of Japan.

Japanese players have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf. Mao Saigo won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

The LPGA Tour has had different winners for each of the 20 tournaments this year.

Korn Ferry Tour

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Julian Suri birdied four of the last six holes, hitting wedge into 10 feet on the 18th for a final birdie and a 7-under 63 that gave him a two-shot victory in the Utah Championship.

Suri won for the first time since victories in Denmark and the Czech Republic on the European tour in 2017. This one moved him to No. 16 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. The top 20 earn PGA Tour cards. Six tournaments remain on the schedule.

Kensai Hirata had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie on the final hole. He missed the green and made bogey for a 67 to share second place with Spencer Levin (64), Barend Botha (65), Trace Crowe (66) and Taylor Montgomery (70).

Johnny Keefer, trying to win for the third time to get an instant promotion, closed with a 64 and finished three shots back.

Other tours

Bo Van Pelt closed with a 1-under 71 and made birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Darren Fichardt and win the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International in Aberdeen, Scotland, for his first Legends Tour title. It was his first victory since the Perth International in 2012 on the PGA Tour of Australasia. … Yahui Zhang of China closed with a 3-over 75 for a one-shot victory over Fatima Fernandez Cano and Lauren Morris in the Four Winds Invitational on the Epson Tour. … Tomoyo Ikemura closed with an 8-under 64 and rallied to win the Richard Mille Charity Tournament for his third career title on the Japan Golf Tour. Ikemura won by two shots over Riki Kawamoto, who had led after each round until closing with a 69. … Daniel Young closed with a 1-under 70 for a one-shot victory in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge for his first Challenge Tour title. … Carson Bacha closed with a 7-under 64 and defeated Jay Card III with a par on the second playoff hole to win the Osprey Valley Open on the PGA Tour Americas. … Sohyun Bae shot a 5-under 67 and won the Aurora World Ladies Championship by one shot on the Korea LPGA.

