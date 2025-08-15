Live Radio
Home » Sports » Calvert-Lewin joining Leeds on…

Calvert-Lewin joining Leeds on a free transfer after leaving Everton

The Associated Press

August 15, 2025, 8:54 AM

LEEDS, England (AP) — England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is joining newly promoted Premier League team Leeds, manager Daniel Farke said Friday.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton expired at the end of last season so he is moving to Elland Road on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old striker spent nine years at Everton and has played four times for England, most recently in 2021.

Leeds’ first Premier League game is at home to Everton on Monday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up