Calvert-Lewin joining Leeds on a free transfer after leaving Everton

LEEDS, England (AP) — England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is joining newly promoted Premier League team Leeds, manager Daniel Farke said Friday.
Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton expired at the end of last season so he is moving to Elland Road on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old striker spent nine years at Everton and has played four times for England, most recently in 2021.
Leeds’ first Premier League game is at home to Everton on Monday.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.