Calvert-Lewin joining Leeds on a free transfer after leaving Everton

LEEDS, England (AP) — England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is joining newly promoted Premier League team Leeds, manager Daniel Farke said Friday.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract at Everton expired at the end of last season so he is moving to Elland Road on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old striker spent nine years at Everton and has played four times for England, most recently in 2021.

Leeds’ first Premier League game is at home to Everton on Monday.

