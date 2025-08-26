Cal Raleigh homers again as the Mariners beat the Padres 9-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 50th homer, Jorge Polanco drove in four runs and the Seattle…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 50th homer, Jorge Polanco drove in four runs and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Monday night.

J.P. Crawford had two hits and two RBIs as Seattle moved within 1 1/2 games of idle Houston for the AL West lead. Josh Naylor had two hits and scored twice.

Raleigh hit a solo shot off JP Sears in the first for his third homer in two games. The 419-foot drive to left had a 107.2 mph exit velocity.

Raleigh joined Mickey Mantle as the only switch-hitters to hit 50 homers in a season, and he became the eighth player in major league history to reach the half-century mark in August.

Fernando Tatís Jr., Gavin Sheets, Jake Cronenworth and Ramón Laureano homered for San Diego. Cronenworth and Luis Arraez each had two hits.

