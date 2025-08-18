Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double MLB, Bengals-Commanders Winnings

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, you will be able to instantly score 10 100 percent profit boost tokens with a $1 bet on any market. Sign up here and bet $1 on Bengals-Commanders or any other game to unleash your tokens.





These profit boost tokens will be eligible to use for bets up to $25 on any market, and they will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire. They can be used to bet on any game. Now is a good time to redeem this offer, as not only does the NFL regular season start soon, but Week 0 of the college football season is approaching this weekend.

For tonight, the Bengals-Commanders preseason game sticks out as a great opportunity to redeem your offer. Both teams are expected to play their starters in some capacity, so we will see players like Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in action. MLB games like Brewers-Cubs, Astros-Tigers and Mariners-Phillies will qualify for this promo, too.

Sign up now to get in your $1 bet on any of these games tonight and capitalize on additional offers within the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Bengals-Commanders Bet Secures Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for EPL, MLB, NFL, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On August 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, you just have to bet $1 on any market to activate your profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook. The outcome of that $1 bet does not matter, and you will receive your profit boost tokens shortly after that wager is made.

Let’s say you would like to bet on the spread for tonight’s Bengals-Commanders game. You could bet $1 on the Commanders +4 and immediately unlock your 10 100 percent profit boost tokens.

You could then turn around and use your profit boost tokens for any other market that appeals to you for tonight’s game. Or you can save your tokens for later on. Just make sure you use all 10 within two weeks.

Boosted Bets For Bengals-Commanders

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides betting markets with boosted odds. You can find these options for every sport by clicking the “boosts” icon at the top of the home page. Or you could navigate to a specific matchup and click on the “odds boost” dropdown menu.

For the Bengals-Commanders game, you can take advantage of these top options:

Ja’Marr Chase over 29.5 receive yards and Chase Brown over 19.5 rushing yards (+325)

Deebo Samuel touchdown on first offensive drive (+1600)

How To Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Click here to start the sign-up process and secure this offer from Caesars Sportsbook. There, you will have to input the promo code WTOPDYW and provide basic personal information to secure your account. This will include your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.

Next, you will have to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your initial bet of at least $1 to unlock your 10 100 percent profit boost tokens.

Once you receive your tokens, you can double your winnings for your next 10 bets. They are eligible for wagers up to $25 on any market. Use your profit boost tokens within 14 days before they expire.