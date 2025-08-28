Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: Get 20 100% Profit Boosts for College Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and double your winnings this weekend. New players can win 20 100% profit boosts to use on college football, MLB or any other sport.







Start with a $1 bet on any game to secure 20 100% profit boosts. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

College football will take over this weekend with dozens of games. There are even top-10 matchups like Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU and Miami-Notre Dame. Caesars Sportsbook will have options for all of these matchups and more.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP20X and use a $1 bet to win 20 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X: How to Register

First off, here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:

choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP20X. Answer the necessary information sections to create a new profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

Bet $1 to win the 20 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP20X

This straightforward offer will provide players with 20 different chances to win straight cash. Any $1 bet will be enough to unlock the 20 100% profit boosts.

From there, start making picks on college football games, MLB matchups or any other sport this weekend. Caesars Sportsbook will have options for every sports fan.

College Football Odds Boosts This Weekend

This welcome bonus is the best place to start, but don’t forget about the other ways to win on Caesars Sportsbook. There are a ton of odds boosts out there for this weekend’s college football games:

The Dogs Have Fight Boost: South Florida, Cincinnati and Miami Ohio each to cover +9.5 spread (+750)

South Florida, Cincinnati and Miami Ohio each to cover +9.5 spread (+750) Back on Campus Boost: Boise State, Akron, UCF and NC State all win (+450)

Boise State, Akron, UCF and NC State all win (+450) Historic Programs Boost: Nebraska and Wisconsin each cover -11.5 spread (+280)

Nebraska and Wisconsin each cover -11.5 spread (+280) Opening Drive Boost: Auburn, Colorado and UNLV all win (+475)

Auburn, Colorado and UNLV all win (+475) Ready or Not Boost: Mississippi State, Purdue, Kentucky and Florida State all win (+850)

Mississippi State, Purdue, Kentucky and Florida State all win (+850) It’s So Back Boost: Ohio State, Alabama and LSU all win (+460)

These college football boosts are a perfect way to dive into the action this weekend, but there are other options on the table. Caesars Sportsbook has odds boosts on MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf, auto racing, NFL, UFC and more. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

