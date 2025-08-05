Byron secures first win since Daytona 500 and F1’s McLaren duo collect another 1-2 finish

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Go Bowling at The Glen Site: Watkins Glen, New York. Track: Watkins Glen International.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Go Bowling at The Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 90 laps, 220.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m., qualifying, 1:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (USA).

Last year: Chris Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen in overtime, earning him his first win of the season.

Last race: William Byron utilized a fuel-saving strategy to secure his second victory of the season and first since Daytona 500.

Next race: August 16, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Mission 200 At The Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 82 laps, 200.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 3 p.m. (CW).

Last year: While leading a race-high 45 laps, pole-sitter Connor Zilisch became the seventh driver in series history to win their debut race.

Last race: Sam Mayer earned his first Xfinity win of the season and second consecutive victory at the Iowa Speedway.

Next race: August 22, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen

Site: Watkins Glen, New York.

Track: Watkins Glen International.

Race distance: 72 laps, 176.4 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1)

Last year: The last race at Watkins Glen took place in 2021 and was cut short by lightning, with Austin Hill taking the win.

Last race: Layne Riggs dominated in Indianapolis, leading 160 of the 200 laps and beating a second-place Corey Day by nearly two seconds.

Next race: August 15, Richmond, Virginia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.

Next race: August 31, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland

Site: Portland, Oregon.

Track: Portland International Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 216.04 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., final practice, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Will Power locked up his 44th career victory while beating a second place Alex Palou by over nine seconds.

Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou continues to dominate the standings after leading 85 of 95 laps and securing his second consecutive win at the Java House Grand Prix.

Next race: August 24, West Allis, Wisconsin.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: August 17, Brainerd, Minnesota.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Next race: August 13 – 19.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

