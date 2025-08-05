Byron secures first win since Daytona 500 and F1’s McLaren duo collect another 1-2 finish

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Go Bowling at The Glen
Site: Watkins Glen, New York.
Track: Watkins Glen International.
Race distance: 90 laps, 220.5 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m., qualifying, 1:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (USA).
Last year: Chris Buescher passed Shane van Gisbergen in overtime, earning him his first win of the season.
Last race: William Byron utilized a fuel-saving strategy to secure his second victory of the season and first since Daytona 500.
Next race: August 16, Richmond, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Mission 200 At The Glen
Site: Watkins Glen, New York.
Track: Watkins Glen International.
Race distance: 82 laps, 200.9 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifying, 10:35 a.m., race, 3 p.m. (CW).
Last year: While leading a race-high 45 laps, pole-sitter Connor Zilisch became the seventh driver in series history to win their debut race.
Last race: Sam Mayer earned his first Xfinity win of the season and second consecutive victory at the Iowa Speedway.
Next race: August 22, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Watkins Glen
Site: Watkins Glen, New York.
Track: Watkins Glen International.
Race distance: 72 laps, 176.4 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (FS1)
Last year: The last race at Watkins Glen took place in 2021 and was cut short by lightning, with Austin Hill taking the win.
Last race: Layne Riggs dominated in Indianapolis, leading 160 of the 200 laps and beating a second-place Corey Day by nearly two seconds.
Next race: August 15, Richmond, Virginia.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lando Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.
Next race: August 31, Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland
Site: Portland, Oregon.
Track: Portland International Raceway.
Race distance: 110 laps, 216.04 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., final practice, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).
Last year: Will Power locked up his 44th career victory while beating a second place Alex Palou by over nine seconds.
Last race: Pole-sitter Alex Palou continues to dominate the standings after leading 85 of 95 laps and securing his second consecutive win at the Java House Grand Prix.
Next race: August 24, West Allis, Wisconsin.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next race: August 17, Brainerd, Minnesota.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s
Next race: August 13 – 19.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
_____
