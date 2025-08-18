Burton and the Valkyries host conference foe Phoenix

Phoenix Mercury (20-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (18-16, 7-10 Western Conference) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (20-13, 10-8 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (18-16, 7-10 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Veronica Burton and the Golden State Valkyries host Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury.

The Valkyries have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has an 8-13 record against teams above .500.

The Mercury are 10-8 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix has a 9-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Golden State scores 77.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 79.8 Phoenix allows. Phoenix averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Golden State allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mercury won 78-77 in the last matchup on July 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.9 points for the Valkyries. Burton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Mercury: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

Mercury: None listed.

