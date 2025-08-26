Burleson leads Cardinals against the Pirates after 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-75, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-67, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-75, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-67, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-11, 5.17 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -131, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Alec Burleson had four hits against the Pirates on Monday.

St. Louis is 65-67 overall and 36-30 at home. The Cardinals have a 43-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has gone 18-45 in road games and 57-75 overall. The Pirates have gone 30-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burleson leads the Cardinals with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 60 RBIs. Lars Nootbaar is 12 for 42 with three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

