Bucks boost their depth by signing former Clippers wing Amir Coffey

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran wing Amir Coffey has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Bucks announced Wednesday.

Coffey, 28, had spent his entire NBA career with the Clippers. He averaged career highs last season in scoring (9.7), minutes (24.3) and games played (72).

The 6-foot-7 Coffey also had 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range. He has made 13 starts each of the last two seasons.

Coffey has career averages of 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He has shot 45.5% overall, 38.4% from 3-point range and 83.7% from the foul line over the course of his career.

