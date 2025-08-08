Bryan Reynolds has a 2-out, 2-run triple in the 8th in the Pirates’ 3-2 over the Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had a two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had a two-out, two-run triple in the eighth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Friday night.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa drew a one-out walk off Tony Santillan (1-4), and Tommy Pham singled with two outs to put runners on the corners. Reynolds tripled to right on Santillan’s first pitch.

Kyle Nicolas (1-0) pitched the eighth for the victory, and Dennis Santana worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed two runs on six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Dauri Moreta replaced Keller with two outs and two on, and Tyler Stephenson hit his second pitch for a double to put the Reds up 2-1.

Reds rookie Chase Burns stuck out 10 in six innings, and allowed a run on three hits. He topped 100 mph five times while striking out the side in the first.

Cincinnati loaded the bases with nobody out in the second inning against Keller but managed just only a run on a double-play grounder by Jake Fraley.

Reynolds and Oneil Cruz had back-to-back doubles leading off the fourth to tie it 1-1.

Pittsburgh (51-66) has won seven of 11. Cincinnati (60-57) has lost three straight and seven of 11.

Key moment

Reynolds’ triple helped the Pirates win the first two of the four-game series.

Key stat

The Pirates have hit the fewest homers in the majors with 83 and surrendered the fourth fewest with 112.

Up next

The Pirates hadn’t announced a starter Saturday opposite Reds RHP Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.66).

