Bruno Fernandes stumbles into the referee and misses a penalty for Man United

LONDON (AP) — A misstep by the referee might have contributed to Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty for Manchester United…

LONDON (AP) — A misstep by the referee might have contributed to Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty for Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fernandes was walking backward away from the ball in readiness to take the spot kick against Fulham when he stumbled into referee Chris Kavanagh, who was trying to get round the United captain.

Fernandes threw up his arms to complain, went back to the ball and picked it up.

After some seconds, Fernandes put the ball back down and attempted to compose himself before taking the penalty, which he powered over the crossbar.

It left the score at 0-0 heading into halftime at Craven Cottage.

After the teams came out for the second half, Fernandes was seen talking to Kavanagh before the game restarted.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.