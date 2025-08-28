Brewers play the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-51, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-51, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Nabil Crismatt (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -172, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 45-23 record in home games and an 83-51 record overall. The Brewers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Arizona is 65-69 overall and 31-37 in road games. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .324.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 66 RBIs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 40 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 27 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13 for 38 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.