Brewers host the Diamondbacks to begin 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-67, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-50, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -181, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Milwaukee has an 81-50 record overall and a 43-22 record at home. The Brewers have the top team batting average in the NL at .257.

Arizona has gone 30-35 in road games and 64-67 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 36-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 15 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 8 for 38 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 14 home runs, 81 walks and 84 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12 for 39 with a double, four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

