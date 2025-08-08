Brewers hold off skidding Mets 3-2 for 7th straight win thanks to Perkins’ throw

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Center fielder Blake Perkins threw out Starling Marte at the plate to end the game as the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Center fielder Blake Perkins threw out Starling Marte at the plate to end the game as the surging Milwaukee Brewers hung on to defeat the slumping New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night.

Brice Turang hit a two-run homer for the Brewers, who improved to a major league-best 71-44 by earning their seventh consecutive victory in front of a season-high crowd of 43,469.

Marte and Juan Soto went deep for the Mets, who have lost five straight and nine of 10.

After Marte doubled on an 0-2 pitch from Trevor Megill with two outs in the ninth inning, Jeff McNeil singled to center. Perkins grabbed the ball on a bounce and made a one-hop throw to catcher William Contreras, who tagged out Marte.

The Mets challenged the call, but replays showed Contreras tagged a sliding Marte before the runner’s left hand hit the plate.

Milwaukee scored all its runs in the fifth to erase a 2-0 deficit. Turang’s homer off Kodai Senga (7-4) tied the game, and Isaac Collins was hit on the shoe by an 0-2 pitch from Brooks Raley with the bases loaded to bring home the go-ahead run.

Brandon Woodruff (4-0) allowed solo homers to Soto in the first inning and Marte in the second, but the Mets got only three more hits the rest of the night. Woodruff struck out eight and walked two in seven innings.

Megill earned his 27th save in 30 opportunities.

Key moment

Milwaukee’s fifth-inning outburst began when Perkins hit a high bouncer that got about halfway to the pitcher’s mound. His speed appeared to hurry Senga, who mishandled the ball and never even threw to first. Senga’s error set the stage for the Brewers’ rally. Only one of the three runs Senga allowed was earned.

Key stat

Woodruff has allowed seven homers — but only nine runs — through his six starts this season.

Up next

RHP Tobias Myers (1-1, 4.30 ERA) pitches for the Brewers as this three-game series continues Saturday. The Mets hadn’t announced a scheduled starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.