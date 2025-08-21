Brewers face the Cubs looking to end road skid

Milwaukee Brewers (79-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-54, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 2:20…

Milwaukee Brewers (79-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-54, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.06 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -137, Brewers +115; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Chicago has a 73-54 record overall and a 41-24 record at home. The Cubs have hit 173 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 37-28 record in road games and a 79-48 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .258, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Cubs lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 18 home runs, 79 walks and 62 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 10 for 35 with a double and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 14 doubles and 26 home runs while hitting .264 for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 13 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .195 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.