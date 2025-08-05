Brewers bring win streak into matchup with the Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (68-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-64, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (68-44, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-64, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Braves: Joey Wentz (2-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -149, Braves +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 47-64 record overall and a 26-27 record in home games. Braves hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 32-24 on the road and 68-44 overall. The Brewers are ninth in the NL with 112 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Sal Frelick has a .296 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs. Andrew Vaughn is 17 for 39 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Sal Frelick: day-to-day (knee), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

