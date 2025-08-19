Brewers bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

Milwaukee Brewers (79-45, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-54, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 2:20…

Milwaukee Brewers (79-45, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (70-54, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -113, Brewers -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 38-24 in home games and 70-54 overall. The Cubs have a 54-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 79-45 record overall and a 37-25 record on the road. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 11 for 38 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .261 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13 for 42 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 9-1, .278 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

