Brewers and Giants play with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (62-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-49, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (62-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (0-0); Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 81-49 overall and 43-21 at home. The Brewers have a 60-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has gone 32-35 on the road and 62-68 overall. The Giants are ninth in the NL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Giants lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 14 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 14 for 37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 28 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .252 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 6 for 37 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brice Turang: day-to-day (wrist), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.